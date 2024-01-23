In Fujimori's Peru. This is how the foreign press presented Reinas, the Peruvian, Spanish and Swiss co-production set in the 1990s. “The intimate and the political intersect so much that sometimes it is difficult to know if a family explodes internally or it is the context that does it.” that everything is destabilized,” says Cadenaser.com regarding the film's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film takes place in 1992, when many middle class families seek to leave the country due to the crisis. “We left at that time, more or less, for the same reasons. Everything that appears, the blackouts and the curfew are my memories of Peru. Memories that I had and that I have reproduced in this way, because for me that was Peru. Now I have returned and discovered another country,” explained the Peruvian-Swiss director Klaudia Reynicke.

Reinas portrays the story of two girls who grew up with an absent father. Her mother packs her suitcases and looks for her daughters' father so he can sign the pending documents so they can leave the country. “In the midst of all this, we know the black market, the political persecution of those suspected of being left-wing or the violence unleashed in the streets,” adds the Spanish media outlet.

With the Peruvian actors Jimena Lindo, Gonzalo Molina and the young actresses Abril Gjurinovic and Luana Vega, the film also features the Goya-winning Spanish actress Susi Sánchez. “I am very happy to have had her as my first production assistant. That's the good thing about co-productions, that you know how each country works.”

On the other hand, for the premiere in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, critics point out that the filmmaker “takes us to the past, to a masterfully portrayed Lima in the early 90s,” says CineEuropa. And, after mentioning the political and social chaos, the script stands out. “Despite the difficulties inherent to the disastrous political situation that characterized Peru at that time and the film is seen through the eyes of Lucía and Aurora; “The true protagonist of this story is the warmth that characterizes family ties.”

Festivals

National cinema. After Sundance 2024, Reinas will be in Germany as selected for the Generation section of the Berlinale.