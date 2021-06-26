The premiere of Queens of the show 2021 LIVE It takes place this Saturday, June 26 by the signal of América Televisión and the conduction of Gisela Valcárcel.

Find out all the details about the singing and dancing reality show in which various figures of the show and national sport will face off, according to the show’s producer.

Where to see Queens of the show LIVE?

Queens of the show can be seen on the broadcast LIVE from the América Televisión channel and by the Movistar Play application. In this note from La República, you will also find minute by minute presentations with photos and videos.

Show queens: schedule and channel

Queens of the show will begin at 9:00 p.m. by the signal of America TV and América TV Go.

Who are the participants of Queens of the show?

So far, it is unknown who will be the participants of Queens of the show 2021. According to the producer of the reality show, an athlete will be part of the cast of figures.

While some television hosts have slipped that the Model P aula Manzanal, former reality girl Luciana Fuster and influencer Sheyla Rojas they would be added to the list of competitors.

Queens of the jury show

Queens of the show: jury of the new season

The jury of Show queens is made up of the professional dancer Belén Estévez, the makeup artist Carlos Cacho and the Spanish panelist Santi Lesmes. However, the program America today hinted that there would be more guests at the jury table.

Who was the winner of Queens of the Show 2019?

The show’s first season of Reinas premiered in 2019. At that time, the host Gisela Valcárcel introduced Paula Arias, Andrea Luna, Dorita Orbegoso, Cathy Sáenz, Natalie Vértiz, Korina Rivadeneira and Vania Bludau as the participants.

But in the final of Queens of the Show 2019, the winner who could raise the cup was the Peruvian model Vania bludau thanks to his extraordinary performance on the dance floor.

Vania Bludau was the winner of Queens of the show 2019. Photo: Instagram

Queens of the show, latest news:

