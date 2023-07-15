The Colombian Reinaldo Rueda has been chosen, for the second time, to direct the selection of Honduras that aspires to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, local media reported this Saturday.

According to unofficial versions, a family source from Rueda confirmed the hiring of the Colombian coach to lead Honduras again.

With Rueda on the bench, Honduras managed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, for the second time, after their participation in Spain 1982, with good success.

Official?

Until 10:30 local time (16:30 GMT) the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth) He had not reported on the new coach of the Central American country, although on Friday one of his managers indicated that the announcement would be made this Saturday.

With the new version of the local press, the Colombian is also ruled out Juan Carlos Osorio, who apparently was another of the candidates to lead Honduras and some media they took it for granted that he would be the new helmsman of the “catrachos”.

If the hiring of Rueda is confirmed, he will replace the Honduran naturalized Argentine Diego Vazquez, who led Honduras for fourteen months. With Vázquez, Honduras could not get past the first phase of the Gold Cup that takes place in the United States.

Rueda, who was granted Honduran nationality after qualifying for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, arrived in Honduras for the first time on January 25, 2007 to lead the Central American nation’s senior team.

The South American coach has also directed the teams of Ecuador, Chile and Colombia.

