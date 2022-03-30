Completed the elimination of the Colombian National Team from the Qatar 2022 World CupNow it is expected that the executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation will define who will assume the position of technical director for the next tie.

Reinaldo Rueda, the man who arrived in 2021 to put out the fire in the National Team, without success, would not continue to command the national team, as he himself acknowledged at a press conference.

“I think it is very clear that our contract was subject to qualifying for the World Cup, it is an evaluation that the directors will have to do, of the work we have done”said Rueda, after the elimination.

A few hours after the press conference, the version of his departure has been gaining much more strength. The journalist Diego Rueda, from ‘Caracol Radio’, expressed on his Twitter account: “Reinaldo Rueda is no longer the coach of the Colombian national team. There is a clause in which he said that in case of being eliminated from the World Cup, he had to leave the team immediately and there is no compensation to be paid.

Reinaldo Rueda is no longer the coach of the Colombian national team. There is a clause that said that if he was eliminated from the World Cup, he had to leave the team immediately and no compensation had to be paid. – Diego Rueda (@diegonoticia) March 30, 2022

So far, neither Rueda nor the Colombian Federation have confirmed or denied the information.

Does National go for Rueda?

For a while now, Rueda’s name has been around to return to the purslane team. Even since coach Alejandro Restrepo left.

Nacional appointed Hernán Darío Herrera as interim, who for now carries out his work together with Carlos Restrepo, but the election of the property coach is in arrears.

According to press reports, Nacional was waiting for the fate of the Colombian National Team to be finalized to sign Reinaldo.

Rueda is an old acquaintance of the purslane hobby. There he triumphed, he was champion of the League, Super League, Copa Colombia and, in addition, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2016, and the South American Cup Winners’ Cup in 2017.

SPORTS

more sports news