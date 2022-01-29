A backlash led by christian cave and defined by Edison Flores at minute 85 excited Peru this Friday with the direct classification to Qatar World Cupand drove away

Colombia of the objective, because it fell in Barranquilla by 0-1 in Barranquilla and accumulated six games without winning.

Coach Reinaldo Rueda spoke about the Colombian loss and what is to come in the tie.

The change of Santos Borré. The idea was to decongest the central zone, to arrive from behind. That is why the inclusion of Alzate. We look for that to try to take out the rival and look for spaces, because we were very anxious. That was what I thought and it didn’t happen.

No goal and losing at home. It’s hard. For the fans it’s hard. It is the requirement of the competition. It is an inexplicable streak, with all the generosity with which matches are sought. They have scoring options, but the goal is closed. There are nine points left, we have to play them and if we are to reach the goal we must think about those nine points.

What happened. The sin was to have lost order. Flores was lucky, David sensed another situation. That’s the game, football and you have to assimilate it.

Coming? We are going to come across several committed teams. We continue to depend on ourselves. There are possibilities, we must be optimistic. These months we were in that classification zone, we have lost it, but we are close.

The goal. It was an inaccuracy. We lost a ball, and we lacked reaction, control to avoid that situation.

