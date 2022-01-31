Reinaldo Rueda, live, his idea for the game against Argentina

Colombia One of the last cards to reach the Qatar-2022 World Cup is played on Tuesday against a decimated Argentina and without its leader, Lionel Messi, but on a roll and encouraged by some 50,000 fans in Córdoba (center).

Just three dates from the closing of the South American qualifier, the coffee team (17 points) is sixth in the table, for the moment outside the two direct places still available and the fifth that allows a playoff with the Asian confederation.

In contention are Ecuador (24), Peru (20), Uruguay (19) and even Chile (16).

Reinaldo Rueda, coach of Colombia, spoke before the game.