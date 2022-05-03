Chile, like Colombia, do not turn the page on the elimination of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and reactions like those of the player continue to be known Marcelo Díaz, who went against the Colombian coach, Reinaldo Rueda.

“I had conversations with him, he told me that it would be important in his process. Then, in a great moment in Racing, he didn’t call me anymore. It shows that he was not a sincere guy, ”said the player on Directv.

Did he steal?

And he added: “I have contact with most of the players of the Chilean team, we respect each other. Even now we are all doing the coaching course. Reinaldo Rueda and the Federation wanted to advance the replacement process, force that and they were wrong”.



Later, Díaz touched on the subject in ‘Hablemos del Bulla’ (half supporter of the University of Chile) and between jokes he said something that left everyone quiet.

“One of the main reasons that Chile has not qualified for the World Cup, because the old man went to steal all the money from Chile. At that moment I knew that I had a level for the national team and I dreamed of going. But in Racing there was Chueco Mena, who had a high level and they didn’t call him. The Magician Valdivia broke it in Colo Colo, in the Copa Libertadores and the National Championship, and the old man did not catch it… ”, he said.

Diaz blamed Rueda, warned that it implemented a change that was not necessary.

“For me, he is one of the main reasons why Chile did not qualify for the World Cup, because he implemented a change that was not necessary. The boys showed that they had gasoline for a while, but he tried a forced generational change, which was not enough, “he sentenced.

