Reinaldo Rueda gives the first medical report on Quintero

Reinaldo Rueda, DT of Colombia.
The coach analyzed the scaffolding of his team and the player’s injury.
January 16, 2022, 08:23 PM
Colombia beat 2-1 to Honduras in a friendly match held in the United States and the coach Reinaldo Wheel analyzed what happened in that engagement.
The match. “An interesting exercise. A lot of preparation, a lot of willingness for the games to come.”
Juan FernandoQuintero. He worked very well, unfortunately he couldn’t continue playing after the hit. I hope everyone has a good work week. He felt discomfort, was evaluated by the doctor and preferred to prevent and take care of himself. It is a contusion of the tibial plateau and we hope that it is nothing serious”.
And for the tie?
The order. “We continue to maintain the same ordering in the game system. We made an evaluation of what has happened to us in home games, what we have to improve.”
The playoff. “We must involve those who come from abroad to have a good game in Barranquilla. All the players are excited. We hope they have a good week of work to design the next two rosters.”
The good thing about work. "We continue to keep the same ordering in the game system. We made an evaluation of what has happened to us in home games, about what we have to improve."
.
