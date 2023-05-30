Reinaldo Rueda gets tired of the James Rodríguez theme and scolds live journalists

The latest statements that James Rodríguez gave have raised a lot of dust. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team, in many of the topics that he has touched on, spoke of his controversial relationship with the coach Reinaldo Rueda, which generated the reaction of the coach. However, Rueda is already annoyed with the matter and in a new interview he exploded.

About the time when Reinaldo Rueda was the DT of the selected team, the midfielder said: “I had no problems with any of them in the Colombian National Team. Later I played with him (Rueda) four or five games. He is the one I have played the least with in the National Team. Nothing happened to him at all. He seemed like a super good person. It wasn’t personal.

And he added: “We did things wrong. It can’t be that we don’t score goals in seven games. With so many good players we have, it’s for us to score two or three goals per game”.

Rueda came out at that moment about what the man from Cucuta said and clarified certain points that happened to him when he led the Colombian team.

“Never in my career had it happened to me. Here the arch was closed in an incredible way and confidence was lost; when that is lost it is difficult… Confidence is only trained by winning and we had to see something that had never happened to me in my 43 years of profession. It was a very rare phenomenon because in their clubs they arrived and were released, but in the national team it was different ”, warned Rueda.

Rueda got tired of the James theme

James and Reinaldo Rueda, members of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Rodrigo Buendia / AFP and Courtesy FCF

This Monday, in statements to the “Equipo F” program of the ESPN Colombia channel, Reinaldo exploded at the insistence on the topic James Rodríguez and scolded the group of journalists who asked him about that relationship.

“It seems that James is paying them to talk about him every day. They are doing a commercial for James…“said the former Colombian coach.

“James behaves superbly. He worked in the National Team without problems. Or am I blind or stupid because I don’t see what you see?” the coach added annoyed.

