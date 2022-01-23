Follow the news in Colombia selection for the matches against Peru and Argentina. Given the recent declines, Reinaldo Wheel He called up a new striker this Sunday.

(You may be interested: Luis Díaz arrives motivated to the National Team: see his new great goal in Portugal)

This is the attacker Luis Suárez, who plays for Granada in the Spanish league. Suárez has scored 6 goals this season for his club, and in the middle of the week he scored twice in the game against Getafe.

Suarez by Muriel

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Men’s Senior National Team informs that the player Luis Suárez has been called up for the double round of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup against Peru and Argentina,” says the FCF.

Suárez comes to occupy the position left by Luis Fernando Muriel, although it was striking that he was summoned after discarding at the wheel Jéfferson Lerma. That is to say, forward by midfielder, as happened on Saturday, but the other way around, midfielder, Víctor Cantillo, by forward, Muriel.

(Also read: Colombia national team suffers new loss for the tie, due to covid-19)

The Granada player will join the group summoned in Barranquilla during this Monday.

Suárez, 24, already had a call to the National Team, in the Carlos Queiroz era, and had minutes in the remembered 6-1 defeat against Ecuador, in 2020.

SPORTS