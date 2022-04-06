Reinaldo Rueda also receives criticism in Chile

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Reinaldo Rueda, DT of Colombia.
Reinaldo Rueda, DT of Colombia.
The DT could not go to the World Cup neither with Colombia nor with the southern team.
April 05, 2022, 08:42 PM
Reinaldo Rueda is still in the news. Not taking the Colombian National Team to the Qatar World Cup, and not even to the playoffs, has generated all kinds of criticism.
The DT assured, after the victory against Venezuela on the last date of the tie, that his contract was terminated by not going to the World Cup. However, the decision is expected to be confirmed as soon as the executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation meets.
Meanwhile, the criticism not only rains down on Rueda in Colombia, but also from Chile, the other team that Rueda led at the beginning of the tie and that did not qualify Qatar either.
Criticism from Chile
“The choice of the Chilean coach was bad. The one who came and said ‘it’s Rueda’, finished us off. He looked for players where he didn’t have to look, he didn’t mention those he didn’t have to mention. Rueda wore down the squad. He had Mena and I didn’t want to mention him, why don’t you mention the best winger we had who plays in Argentina? What do you have against him if you don’t even know him?
Also on the program was former striker and World Cup player Mauricio Pinilla, who had a couple of interventions: “He was a very good guy, but he worked horrible (…) He shortened the last piece to Marcelo Díaz, who, perhaps at the time, could have been at the start of the Qualifiers. He was in Racing and he was a starter”.
In Chile, in the qualifiers, Rueda obtained 4 points in 4 games played, before leaving for Colombia.
SPORTS
April 05, 2022, 08:42 PM
