Reinaldo Dos Santos announced that he received the coronavirus vaccine in the United States, this Monday, April 19, in the program En boca de todos. During his participation in the América TV magazine, the Brazilian seer confirmed that he is already protected against the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

After listening to some of the predictions about the Peruvian show business, Ricardo Rondón noticed that there was a curious object in the character’s white suit and asked him “What do you have on the lapel of the jacket?”

Faced with this question, Reinaldo Dos Santos He explained that the pin was an element that certified that he had been immunized against COVID-19 in the US “This is for people to approach one calmly, because it is to know that one is already vaccinated,” he detailed in En everyone’s mouth.

It should be noted that the self-described ‘Prophet of America’ He received the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the North American country, because he has lived there for several years.

Reinaldo Dos Santos He is not the only famous person who has been vaccinated abroad. Figures such as singer Robert Muñoz, from Clavito y su Chela, or former presidential candidate Hernando de Soto also traveled to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

‘Rulito’ Pinasco is vaccinated against COVID-19

On Sunday, April 18, Chiara Pinasco communicated through her social networks that her father, the presenter Luis Ángel ‘Rulito’ Pinasco, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Rulito vaccinated. What such emotion, my God ”, said the young woman, next to the clip that she recorded from the vaccination center at the National Sports Village (Videna).

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.