The writer Juan Gómez-Jurado (Madrid, 1977) had been waiting for some of his works to be adapted to audiovisuals. It is not for less. The genres to which the author of ‘Cicatriz’ tends to approach fit like a glove in an industry in which the ‘thriller’, the noir genre and the mystery have an important weight both in movie theaters and on platforms . Not surprisingly, the writer has explained on numerous occasions that there have been several unsuccessful attempts and that in 2005 he sold a film rights option for a novel for the first time. Now, seventeen years later, Amazon Prime Video has announced that its ‘Red Queen’ trilogy, consisting of the novels ‘Red Queen’ (2018), ‘Black Wolf’ (2019) and ‘White King’ (2020), will be brought to the platform in series form. It’s a smart move, given that last year the publisher Penguin Random House Spain announced that ‘Reina Roja’ had reached two million copies sold.

The announcement took place this Wednesday at an event that the company has prepared to present the list of novelties that can be seen on the platform throughout 2022. “I cannot think of an adaptation as is, because they are two totally different materials” , has explained Juan Gómez-Jurado, invited to the stage to advance what will be the lines that this adaptation will follow. For her part, Amaya Muruzabal, responsible for the adaptation, explained that they are working with the writer “in a very fluid way” and creating the relationship between Jon Gutiérrez and Antonia Scott. “He is very above but leaves us a great freedom to the script team.” He has gone further: «They are the best known characters in Spanish literature of this century. The challenge is enormous, there are characters and moments that have become icons »

«There have been very crazy proposals on the part of the readers. The characters are no longer just mine. They are from Amaia and the Amazon team because we do not want to fail the two million readers, “explained the writer about the cast, which is already closed, but is still kept secret. As he explained later on Twitter, the author and the platform have been working on the translation to the small screen for almost three years.

The truth is that in April of last year we already learned that Gómez-Jurado had signed for Amazon Prime Video to create new series and movies, although the press release did not specify much more and spoke of an agreement for the creation of «new concepts fiction originals as script consultant and executive producer ”. “I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to collaborate with Amazon Studios in creating new original projects for Prime Video. It is an honor for me to work hand in hand with Amazon and to be able to build together stories that reach millions of homes around the world. Ever since I was a kid eating chocolate bread while watching ‘The A-Team’ or reading Jules Verne, I’ve been preparing for this. It’s a dream come true “, the writer said then.

The ‘Red Queen’ saga stars Antonia Scott, a particularly intelligent woman who works as a criminal analyst for an enigmatic organization. Inspector Jon Gutiérrez goes to her to help him solve a case.