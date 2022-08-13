Reina Foppen (59) is single, mother of an eighteen-year-old daughter. Has been living with HIV since 1988. Is chairman of the HIV Association.
‘I met Sebastián on holiday in Spain; a year later we lived together, just outside Barcelona. We were overjoyed. Until he became seriously ill in 1988. After being admitted with cirrhosis of the liver as a result of a hepatitis infection, he also tested positive for HIV. Sebastián was open about his past recreational drug use, which is how he contracted it. He passed away in December 1990.
