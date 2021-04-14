Óscar García could return to French football as of next season. According to information from L’Equipe, Stade Reims He has been interested in the former Saint-Étienne coach to be David Guion’s replacement from June. The current coach of the champagne team will not follow the next course and the profile of the Catalan coach quite likes the sports management.

The Stade Reims board understands that they need a change of direction in the technical direction. The two-time European Cup finalist has not finished winning in Ligue 1 since his promotion in 2018. Despite having played the Europa League qualifier last season, David Guion’s style, based on defensive football and counterattack, has not settled in the first division of French football.

Óscar García, free since November 9, 2020 after being dismissed from Celta, knows French football first-hand after his stint at Saint-Étienne in 2017. The Catalan could be the first foreign coach Reims has had since Carlos Bianchi in 1985. His style of play and the positional game he practices have been enough to convince the Reims board of directors, who could send him an offer in the next few hours..