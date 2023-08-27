Reimond Manco, the name that one day illuminated Peruvian stadiums and ventured into Europe, continues to attract attention: this time for revealing details of his love life. Since its inception with Lima Alliance until his fleeting journey in the Netherlands with the PSVthe player has been a constant topic of conversation, alternating between successes and controversies.

The football past of Reimond Manco takes on a new dimension with her recent appearance on the popular YouTube show ‘I’m lame Manco’. In a revealing interview with Horace Zimmermanthe former player of the U-17 team addressed a subject that for years intrigued the press and the public: his relationship with the famous presenter Jasmine Pinedo. A link that, at the time, generated speculation about a hidden romance. But how did this story start? We will tell you below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVaXRK-Jje8

How did Jazmín Pinedo and Reimond Manco meet?

In the past, Jazmín Pinedo emerged in the media as a result of an ampay that linked her to Reimond Manco in 2008. Despite the images, the young woman was quick to deny any romantic insinuations and to emphasize that her desire was to be recognized for her own merits. Back then, she emphasized that they were friends and she avoided going into details.

Pinedo shared for Trome that he met Manco in a photo shoot when they were both just 17 years old. She was Miss Teen and he was a promising star of the ‘Jotitas’. These circumstances, together with their respective notoriety, contributed to public speculation.

Despite the rumors and the attention of the media, Jazmín Pinedo always maintained a consistent version: there was never anything romantic between them. She explained that, at that time, he already had a relationship and that, in addition, Manco’s fame was overwhelming, so it was normal for him to be linked to various media figures.

What bond did they maintain after the ampay?

Surprise seized the spectators when Reimond Manco confirmed, without hesitation, that he did indeed have an affair with Jazmín Pinedo. Manco revealed his perplexity at the fact that Pinedo denied the existence of their relationship.

Reimond Manco’s football past takes on a new dimension. Photo: Composition El Popular/Dissemination

For her part, the presenter mentioned in her program, during the year 2021, that both Reimond Manco like her had left behind the rumors and maintained a solid friendship. The driver even shared at that time that she got along well with Manco’s current wife. Which ended up denying the rumors of a romance, according to her version.

How old is Reimond Manco?

Reimond Manco, the soccer player who once impressed with his ability in his youth, came into the world on August 23, 1990, making him 33 years old today. Both his career in sports and his personal aspects continue to arouse curiosity.

What is Reimond Manco’s current team?

In 2021, he had his last professional contract. However, in July 2023, a Peru Cup team was interested in having Reimond Manco join their squad, it is Ecosem from Cerro de Pasco. The athlete faced the ADT of Tarma, but assured that he sees it as difficult to integrate the team and that he did not want to generate false expectations.

The Peruvian player Reimond Manco is 33 years old. Photo: The Republic

How old is Jazmin Pinedo?

The host was born on August 19, 1990. Jazmín Pinedo is currently 33 years old.

