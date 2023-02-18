The sentence for Augusta Montaruli becomes definitive in the trial on the so-called ‘rimborsopoli’ of the former Piedmontese regional councilors. The Court of Cassation has re-determined the sentence for the current undersecretary of the university ministry to one year and six months, one month less than that imposed by the Court of Appeal in the bis trial.

The supreme judges also confirmed the sentence for the former president of the Region, Roberto Cota, to one year and 7 months and to one year and 5 months for the former deputy and former mayor of Borgosesia, Paolo Tiramani. The accusation concerns improper expenditure of funds intended for the functioning of the groups of the regional council.

Against the undersecretary Augusta Montaruli “there is a definitive condemnation, I think it is a duty to resign for those who hold public offices” he says Stefano Bonaccinicandidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, guest of Rainews 24. “I am a true guarantor – he adds – and I have never allowed myself to make hasty judgments before the judiciary gives a definitive ruling. Here is a definitive sentence” .

“The definitive condemnation of the undersecretary of the Augusta Montaruli University for spending sprees in Piedmont does not allow her to continue to play this institutional role. We consider her resignation a duty – say the exponents of the 5 Star Movement in the Education Committee in the House and the Senate – Draw yourself, in a leap of dignity, the consequences of the conviction for embezzlement and take a step back. What does President Giorgia Meloni have to say about her party partner? Do you think it is uneditable for the university world and for the government in general to have a convict in your ranks, or will you cover your back too? “.

The Deputy Speaker of the House Giorgio Mulè, of Forza Italia, guest of Rainews24 comments: “The Montaruli case? You or your party must draw the consequences and understand what to do, in your case there is a definitive sentence, we must evaluate whether it embarrasses the government”. “But it is a decision that she must take together with her party”, adds Mulè.