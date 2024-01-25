Reikon Games it would have fired about the80% of its staff, that is, between 60 and 70 people. It is Ruiner's development studio. The exact number is not known, but the layoffs were confirmed by some former employees on various social media, including LinkedIn.

The news was learned by Kotaku magazine, who had the opportunity to speak with some internal sources. Reikon Games is a Polish independent development studio. Ruiner launched in 2017 and a new title has recently been hinted at, but we don't know how badly it will be affected by the cuts. Probably a lot, considering that development seems not to be finished yet. The news of the layoffs was given to employees on January 23. According to Kotaku sources, no advance notice had been given in this regard.