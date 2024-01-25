Reikon Games it would have fired about the80% of its staff, that is, between 60 and 70 people. It is Ruiner's development studio. The exact number is not known, but the layoffs were confirmed by some former employees on various social media, including LinkedIn.
The news was learned by Kotaku magazine, who had the opportunity to speak with some internal sources. Reikon Games is a Polish independent development studio. Ruiner launched in 2017 and a new title has recently been hinted at, but we don't know how badly it will be affected by the cuts. Probably a lot, considering that development seems not to be finished yet. The news of the layoffs was given to employees on January 23. According to Kotaku sources, no advance notice had been given in this regard.
2024 anno horribilis?
2024 is a truly terrible year for the video game industry… and we're still in January. There are already numerous layoffs announced, including those at the Embracer Group studios, which is wreaking havoc, and the very recent ones at Microsoft, which reduced the staff of the gaming division by 1,900 workers. In particular, Activision Blizzard King was affected. There is also no shortage of situations like this one from Reikon, i.e. with independent studios that have to lay off workers to try to stay on an increasingly difficult market.
