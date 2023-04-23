Mexico.- “I liked this version more,” said an Internet user when listening to the cover that Reik made the new song a sensation from Mexico ‘1 x100th‘, a collaboration between Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny that is at the top of the music popularity charts.

Through their social networks, the Mexican group expressed their appreciation of Bad Bunny’s new song with Grupo Frontera, emphasizing that it is “a role-player” and wasting talent with their own version.

As expected, Internet users reacted to the new version and now everyone wants it removed, noting that they could achieve number onedethroning the original interpreters, just as it happened with Morat and Grupo Frontera with ‘not leaving‘.

“It sounds better”, “It’s already a role, but in your voice it will be a gem”, “I liked this version more”, “If they release it, the public will like this version more”, “I liked it more than the original” , were some comments for Reik.

Recently, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny surprised with a song in which they merge their talent, which has elevated regional Mexican music, managing to capture all the attention and do something unique in the music industry, which is to reach number one globally.