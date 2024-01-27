With summariesPlenty of spectacle again on the European fields on Saturday, including Villarreal's 3-5 victory at FC Barcelona, after which Xavi announced his departure. There were also great matches in the FA Cup, Bundesliga and Serie A. Read more below.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
27-01-24, 23:48
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Reijnders #draws #Beukema #Zirkzee #San #Siro #Maidstone #United #stunts #Cup
Leave a Reply