Milan drops the fifth joker. Tijjani Reijnders landed at Linate airport at 10.45pm, ready to begin his new adventure with Milan. White T-shirt, long jeans, a walk to the car with no statement. He spoke before embarking: “Coming here was easy. I said yes on the first call. My dream is to win the Scudetto and the Champions League.” He was also present with some AC Milan fans wearing scarves and AC Milan shirts.

reinforcement

—

He is the fifth signing of the AC Milan summer after Sportiello, Romero, Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic. The seventeenth Dutchman in AC Milan’s history. Reijnders, who left on a flight from Amsterdam, landed in Italy a little late. The shirt number has already been chosen: he will play with 14. Expected at 21.25, he landed at 22.45. He arrived accompanied by his family – present his father Martin, a former footballer – and his wife Marina. Tomorrow he will carry out the usual medical tests at 9 in the morning, then he will sign the contract with the Rossoneri until 2027. The first training session will be on Wednesday. Last year he played 54 out of 54 league and cup games. True workaholic. What Pioli needs.