After having achieved good success in the mobile sector, Reigns: Three Kingdoms is preparing to arrive even higher PC and Nintendo Switchwith a port that now has a release dateannounced with a trailer by publisher Devolver Digital.

The particular card roguelikecharacterized by a historical setting that refers to the Three Kingdoms of the Asian continent, therefore mixing historical and mythological elements, but with a very particular tone.

The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC onJanuary 11, 2024as announced with the new presentation trailer.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms is a digression from the Reigns series within the Three Kingdoms, and takes up the particular roguelike structure with cards, transferring it to this interesting Chinese setting.