After having achieved good success in the mobile sector, Reigns: Three Kingdoms is preparing to arrive even higher PC and Nintendo Switchwith a port that now has a release dateannounced with a trailer by publisher Devolver Digital.
The particular card roguelikecharacterized by a historical setting that refers to the Three Kingdoms of the Asian continent, therefore mixing historical and mythological elements, but with a very particular tone.
The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC onJanuary 11, 2024as announced with the new presentation trailer.
Reigns: Three Kingdoms is a digression from the Reigns series within the Three Kingdoms, and takes up the particular roguelike structure with cards, transferring it to this interesting Chinese setting.
A roguelike card-based story
We already talked about it in the review of Reigns: Three Kingdoms on Android, of which this one for PC and Nintendo Switch is the direct conversion. It's mostly a game narrativefifth chapter of a series now well consolidated especially in the mobile sector.
Starting from the insurrection of the Yellow Turbans, the story of Reigns: Three Kingdoms broadly traces the main events of the historical period in question, even if it does so in a totally original way, with the possibility of shape the course of events each time through two possible choices represented by different cards, which lead to different outcomes.
The game has strategic combat based on the arrangement of cards on the table and also elements roguelikeas the protagonist often dies due to wrong or unwise choices, and the story continues with another character, who is usually characterized by different personalities and tendencies, allowing the story to be explored in a collective manner, through points of view very different.
