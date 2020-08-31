In 2020, SummerSlam left many open wounds, therefore, lhe forecast of WWE was the best. Seven days later she scheduled Payback (revenge, in English) for some to seek redemption. The star fight was a clear continuation of those seen a week earlier. Bray Wyatt dethroned Strowman and then both were attacked by Roman Reigns. The three had to resolve differences and everything was more tangled. In his absence, the ‘Big Dog’ has changed his attitude. He has joined Paul Heyman and this Sunday he already used his first ruses. He hadn’t signed the contract, so when Strowman pounced on Wyatt, he didn’t come out. He let them punish themselves. The two of them hit each other with everything they found, They even split the ring when Wyatt slammed Strowman off the third rope.

That’s when Reigns came on the scene. At that moment, he signed the contract that his lawyer had and went straight to the ring. It was still difficult for her to win. In fact, The Fiend had the strength to attempt a jaw claw, but Roman avoided it … with a low blow. There is no doubt that it is another. Then he struck Strowman with a spear and walked off with the belt. The audience on the ThunderDome screens booed him. A week ago he reappeared as one of the most beloved and now everyone is blaming his attitude. He is different, but he is a champion. What I was looking for.

Before that duel, the Mysterio family also pursued revenge. Dominick and Rey were paired for the first time in a lawsuit against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. At last they achieved redemption. Of course, the duel was not without suffering. The Messiah and his disciple punished them, but Seth was wrong. When he had the masked man to finish him off, he screamed his plan. Mysterio heard him and with a great movement of his legs caused Murphy to hit Rollins. Afterwards, between father and son they softened the Australian. Rey went to Rollins and with a 619 Domick ended up raising his arms. The story does not end here. Rollins has not been satisfied.

Outside of those two clear open wounds at SummerSlam, the rest of the night had variations with what was seen seven days before. Randy Orton sent Drew McIntyre to the hospital on Monday, and Keith Lee volunteered to settle the bill. Boy did it. He beat the ‘viper’ and made it clear that his move to the main roster is to continue doing great things. He taught important qualities and surprised everyone. He held a DDT and when Orton was going for the RKO, he lifted him into the air and slammed him against the canvas. A prestigious win for Lee. As for the rest of the titles, it was a night for applicants. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were proclaimed female champions by defeating Bayley and Sasha Banks. Baszler’s action was remarkable. He submitted the champions at the same time up to that point. Sparkly. Now it’s time to wait and see if the new monarchs can hold out or if their union is blown up.

The other belt at stake also changed ownership. Bobby Lashley made it clear he’s in great shape and glared at Apollo Crews, who had his options, but could not with the power of the new champion of the United States. For its part, Big E continues to grow in his solo side. He was enraged and achieved a nice win against Sheamus. While, Matt Riddle beat Baron ‘King’ Corbin, although this is not here, since when finishing and while Riddle was being interviewed, Corbin attacked him in a brutal way. Lastly, at the kickoff, Riott Squard confirmed their return. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan forgot all their problems and announced “their return” after a hard-fought victory over the IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay).

Results and summary of WWE Payback 2020