Reigns: Beyond was announced officially for PC and Nintendo Switch from Devolver Digital, who also provided a release window for the game developed by Nerial: it will be available later this spring.

Initially launched in exclusive to Apple Arcadethe title continues the original formula that mixes cards, roguelike mechanics, decisions and a great sense of humor, as we had the opportunity to underline in the review of Reigns: Beyond.

Leading an intergalactic indie rock band, our goal will be to playing in the coolest clubs in the universe and recruit new members to be able to offer an even more exciting show.