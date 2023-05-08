Dutch Red Bull pilot Max Verstappen won the fifth round of the Formula 1 championship, the Miami Grand Prix, held on May 7 at the track in the United States.

This is Verstappen’s third race win this season, starting in ninth position and fourth podium in five races of the season.

“It was a good race. At the beginning, we managed to avoid problems, the race was quite clean, and the segment on the “hard” allowed us to eventually take the lead in the end. Yesterday we failed, but today we were able to bounce back – it’s nice to win when starting from ninth place. We picked up the tactics yesterday, we didn’t know what the weather would be, but in the end our decision paid off, ”the champion quotesSport Express“.

Second in Miami was Verstappen’s teammate Mexican Sergio Perez. The third is Spaniard Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin.

On April 28, Max Verstappen became the best in the first free practice session of the fourth round of the Formula 1 Championship at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The result of the Dutchman in the best circle was 1 minute 42.315 seconds.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc came second, 0.037 seconds behind him. The third was the Mexican race car driver of the Red Bull Racing Sergio Perez (+0.139).