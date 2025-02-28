Reig Jofre obtained a 10.5 million benefit in 2024, 11% more than in 2023, when he won he won 9.4. It is a “record” figure for the companywhich attributes it to external expansion. It has also achieved a gross exploitation result (EBITDA) of 38 million, which implies an interannual ascent of 8%.

In total, The company entered 338.9 million euroscompared to 316 of the previous year. That is, 7% more. According to the Catalan, this is due to the “strong demand for dermatology and osteoarticular products, as well as antibiotics and injectables.”

Saving by business area, the Pharmaceutical Technologies line, dedicated mainly to already injectable antibioticsIt was the one that won the most sales. Specifically, 151.3 million, 9% more than last year. “Injectable sales grow mainly due to the increase and optimization of the use of productive capacity both for the manufacture of own products and for development and contract production services (CDM) that require specialized technology,” they point out from the company.

In fact, Reig Jofre points out that CDMO sales presented a 13%growth, thanks to the project collection strategy in early clinical phases. It should be remembered that The company catapulted its income in CDMO for its modern collaboration in the Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

The Specialty Pharmacare area, where its dermatological line is located, starred in the greatest growth, with a 10%rise. In total, he billed 115.3 million. This increase is based on cycle-TECH (Dexulac and Regenail) sales in Spain and the growth of the CDO activity in the Sweden plant. Precisely, 44% of this business is internationally, compared to 38% in 2023, for the growth of operations in the mentioned country.

Finally, its Consumer Healthcare line, focused on OTC and beauty products, only increased 0.1%, obtaining income of 72.3 million, the majority (73%) internationally. The highest sales are produced in France and Belgium, where Pharma, its brand of nutritional supplements, has forty, has established itself.

In total, Spain represents 41% of its business, with income of 140.4 million; while Europe is 48%, with 159.9 million. In fact, in 2024 a new subsidiary was inaugurated in the Czech Republic to strengthen the presence in Central Europe. 11% come from countries from the rest of the world, with income of 38.6 million.

Thus, foreign markets have grown by 13% and, in total, they represent 59% of total sales. From the quoted, they argue that this growth has been achieved through a combination of direct sale through its own equipment and strategic agreements with commercial partners.

On the other hand, financial debt is reduced to 57 million euros, compared to 57.7 of 2023.