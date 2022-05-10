The former rally co-driver, who was elected alongside new FIA president Mohammed Bin Sulayem last December, expressed his views ahead of next month’s date conflict between the FIA ​​WEC round and the Grand Prix. of Azerbaijan in Baku.

Avoiding concidence next year will be particularly important as Le Mans will celebrate its centenary.

“It is a good opportunity to say that we should not have a concomitance next year and that it should become the norm – said Reid during the WEC race in Spa last weekend – I would be in favor of this thing, in general and in particular in the 2023 “.

“Unfortunately, the FIA ​​does not have autonomy on the F1 calendar, while the WEC works like all the other championships. In F1 the promoter proposes a calendar and it is up to the FIA ​​to accept that calendar or not, but they decide it.”

“Avoid a conflict of dates? It would take negotiation with the Formula One Group and its owners of Liberty Media, who own the commercial rights to F1.”

Reid, who won the 2001 World Rally Championship alongside Richard Burns, added that this is his personal opinion, but that he will also expound it on Bin Sulayem, as well as the fact that Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (organizer of Le Mans and promoter of the WEC) has already discussed it with him at Spa.

“I was having dinner in front of Pierre, so I know the opinion of the ACO, especially with the centenary coming up next year.”

Mechanics on the grid with the cars before the start Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Le Mans-Baku conflict in the weekend of 11-12 June is repeated after the one had in 2016 always with the same Azerbaijani race, which was then the European GP.

Also in 2020 and 2021 there should have been the concomitance with the Canadian GP, ​​but the COVID pandemic has moved the French classic.

Reid added that with the number of F1 grand prixes growing steadily, it will be increasingly difficult to avoid coincidences.

“We are a little short of the weekend now that the F1 championship has more and more races. We had to go up to 23, then Sochi skipped. But it is likely to grow again next year when Las Vegas is added and Qatar returns. “.

Jean Todt, Bin Sulayem’s predecessor as FIA president, had expressed a desire to keep the F1-free Le Mans weekend during his tenure.

The Frenchman had apologized when a reorganization of the 2016 calendar led to the concomitance, pointing out the difficulties of putting together international calendars.