Of: Catherine Reikowski

Maximilian E., ex-colonel arrested in the course of the Reichsbürger, posted a cryptic video warning of an upheaval © Screenshot Twitter/Thom Maxx TV

An ex-colonel arrested during the Reichsbürger raid announces “upheaval” via video – and then warns his neighbor about the police operation.

Split (Croatia)/ Freyung-Grafenau (Lower Bavaria) – “The next few months will bring a whole lot of upheaval,” announces the Reich citizen scene assigned to Maximilian E. – in a cryptic video that he posted on Telegram at the end of November. In the video, the former Bundeswehr colonel arrested in the raid against Reich citizens is sitting on a balcony with the sea behind him. “There will be a turning point,” he then says, “and I very much hope that it will come before Christmas 2022.”

“The people who harassed us, harassed us, locked us up for two and a quarter years, they can dress warmly,” says the ex-colonel. He then says that those politically responsible for the corona measures are tightening the noose around their necks. And says the time for forgiveness is over.

Reich citizen raid: Arrested colonel warned neighbors of upcoming raid

If those affected cooperate, everything can happen without violence, says E. in his video in front of the holiday backdrop. “It will be legally processed, with a new judiciary, a completely new one.” A new judiciary and an upheaval before Christmas 2022 – the man’s plans seem concrete.

His video apparently shows Split (Croatia) in the background. A neighbor told him ZDF: “He called me from Split in Croatia in the middle of last week. He wanted to warn me about a police search at his house – probably so that I wouldn’t be alarmed because they might ring my bell.”

Reich citizen raid: Former colonel radicalized by the vaccination debate?

How did E. know in advance about the raid? Do the self-proclaimed “Reichsbürger” have informants with the public prosecutor’s office or the police? According to ZDF, the member of the Bundestag and former detective Sebastian Fiedler (SPD) is not currently assuming this. He said: “When investigating terrorist suspects, it is common for the accused to be closely monitored. You try to prevent it, but it can happen that those affected notice something of it – for example, because they notice a car belonging to the investigators.”

And how did the man become radicalized? The neighbor tells ZDF about E. as a traveller, sporty and helpful – but also as a man who still lived in his military past: “He still thinks like a soldier. For me, he is a person who has problems finding his way in civilian life.” He may have become radicalized in the course of the debate about compulsory vaccination – from then on he traveled to demonstrations across Germany. “He once said about the Merkel government that the KSK had to go to Berlin and clean up there. That shocked me. But then he said it was just a joke,” said the neighbor. (cat)