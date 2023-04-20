Home page politics

Split

The “Reichsbürger” leadership was apparently preparing a violent assault on the Bundestag. © Philipp Znidar/dpa

According to the plans of the “Reichsbürger” leadership, members of the government and members of parliament were to be taken away in handcuffs. According to the BGH, the locations had already been scouted out.

Karlsruhe – Alleged leaders of the “Reichsbürger” group, which was exposed in a major raid in December, are said to have had plans for a violent storming of the Bundestag. According to a decision by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), which was published in Karlsruhe, they had “already taken concrete preparatory action”.

A commando of up to 16 people were supposed to take government members and MPs away in handcuffs. According to the Federal Court of Justice, one of the suspects in custody had already scouted out the premises, taken photos and compiled a list of the names of politicians, journalists and other public figures.

The former AfD member of parliament Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, who was also arrested, informed “various members of the association about the attendance times of members of parliament and members of the government”. She also planned to enter the Reichstag building together with another suspect.

During the raid on December 7, 25 men and women were arrested, of whom 23 were still in custody. The federal prosecutor’s office now lists 61 people as suspects in the complex. She sees the group as a terrorist organization that wanted to overthrow the political system in Germany. dpa