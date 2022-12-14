Dhe Deputy President of the Bundestag Katrin Göring-Eckardt sees a need for improvement in the protection of Parliament after the raid on the “Reichsbürger” milieu. “The security concept of the German Bundestag is not sufficient,” said the Green politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group on Wednesday. “We have to talk about the question of who gets access and how, and above all uncontrolled, in the worst case even with weapons, can enter the building.”

At the end of last week, the Vice President of the Bundestag had already announced that the security measures would be checked. So far, however, she has not mentioned any specific adjustments.

Bushman against tightening of gun laws

Federal prosecutors arrested 25 people last Wednesday, including former officers and police officers. She accuses 22 of those arrested of being members of a terrorist organization that wanted to overthrow the political system. Three arrested are considered supporters. The 23 suspects arrested in Germany are in custody. The federal prosecutor also spoke of 27 other suspects.

In the discussion about the consequences, Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) rejects the tightening of gun laws announced by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). “We have strict gun laws in Germany,” he told the editorial network Germany. “But even the strictest gun laws don’t really help when people acquire guns illegally.” It’s now more about enforcing the applicable law better.

Buschmann, on the other hand, signaled support for the plan to remove civil servants more easily from public service if they behave in an anti-constitutional manner: “It is crucial that we identify people with anti-state sentiments at an early stage and remove them from public service.”

But it is also about a sense of proportion, the minister warned. “Removal from public service must remain the exception and of course meet the highest legal standards.” Officials must be able to be sure that this will not happen to them as long as they comply with the law. Removal from public service “may only happen in exceptional cases, when it is clear that someone does not stand on the ground of the free-democratic basic order and is pursuing extremist tendencies,” said Buschmann.