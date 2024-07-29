Home page politics

Press Split

Protest in the Upper Bavarian idyll: In Reichling, Greenpeace employees push a yellow X onto the suspected natural gas drilling site. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Energy must be clean and renewable. This motto is often heard in Bavaria. Nevertheless, gas producers on Lake Ammersee are given a free pass by the government.

Reichling – At first glance, the Upper Bavarian idyll in the community of Reichling between Lech and Ammersee within sight of the Alps is perfect. But appearances are deceptive. Experts suspect that there is natural gas around 3,000 meters beneath the grazing cows. This finding is not new, but extraction has so far been considered uneconomical. This could soon change. In just a few weeks, the first new natural gas drilling in Bavaria in more than a decade could begin in the small town of 1,711 inhabitants.

On June 26, 2024, the Southern Bavaria Mining Authority approved the test drilling by Genexco Gas. The drilling site is to be prepared soon and a 40-meter-high drilling tower is to be set up. The “Lech Ost” concession area is more than 100 square kilometers in size and extends to Lake Ammersee. Work could start in September. But there is resistance – not only from environmentalists and concerned residents. Local politicians also spoke out against it once again a few days ago. District Administrator Thomas Eichinger (CSU) and the entire Reichling municipal council are calling for a waiver. They fear for their homeland and their Health.

People in Reichling mobilize against natural gas drilling

According to Greenpeace, the drilling is only about 150 meters from a European protected area for endangered animals and plants and 200 meters from the drinking water protection area. The nearest residential building is 150 meters away – a wind turbine would never be allowed here because of the distance regulations. It is unclear how much gas can be extracted here. According to Greenpeace, there is speculation about a 500 million cubic meter natural gas field that is to be exploited for 15 years.

Eichinger now wants to send his concerns about the environment, traffic, health and climate protection as a letter of protest to Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters). The drilling has already been approved, but the production permit is still missing. According to reports, there is still a lack of a drinking water emergency plan.

According to the ministry, almost 60 gas fields have been discovered in the Bavarian Alpine region since the 1950s – many of the deposits have long since been exhausted. In the 1970s, Bavaria was able to cover 30 percent of its gas needs from domestic deposits, but now this figure is only around 0.1 percent. Natural gas is currently only being extracted from the Inzenham-West deposit near Rosenheim.

After mineral oil, gas is still the most important fossil energy source in Bavaria

In the course of energy transition and the move away from Russian gas imports, the importance of gas in energy supply has declined – but after mineral oil it is still the most important fossil fuel in the Free State and covers almost a fifth of primary energy consumption. Natural gas is used in Germany primarily in industry and for heating. More than 90 percent is imported via gas pipelines.

The Munich Ministry of Economic Affairs says that new gas drilling in Bavaria is being treated very favorably. The fact that the state government is voluntarily waiving a production levy under the Federal Mining Act also shows how much natural gas production is welcomed there. This is intended to encourage the search for new deposits, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in response to a request from the Greens in the state parliament. Aiwanger himself likes to talk about natural gas as a climate-friendly bridging technology compared to the combustion of oil or coal. But other experts believe that this image is outdated: gas heats up the climate in several ways – through methane emissions during extraction, storage and transport, and through CO₂ emissions during combustion.

Resistance to natural gas drilling in Reichling grows

“Aiwanger is stepping on the gas – but in the wrong direction. Like a wrong-way driver, he is supporting the development of new, dirty natural gas sources instead of concentrating his energy on the urgently needed expansion of wind power,” says the Green State Parliament Vice President Ludwig Hartmann. While wind power operators have to pay high fees to build plants in state forests, the company Genexco Gas in Reichling is allowed to exploit the gas for practically nothing. In doing so, “the state government is continuing to waste the future of our children.”

The “Reichling Ludenhausen Citizens’ Initiative – against the exploitation of our homeland” is now beginning to see hope: the clear and unanimous municipal resolutions “signal to the citizens that they will not be left alone with their concerns,” they say. But it is also a signal to Genexco that the company is not welcome in the entire Ammersee region. (Marco Hadem)