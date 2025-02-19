The Ertzaintza arrested two teachers from the Emeki Emeki school in the Ayete neighborhood in San Sebastián, for alleged sexual assault at a child under 4 years. The teachers were transferred in a police van to the center, in which they wanted to be present during the registration. According to ‘El Diario Vasco’, both were released on Monday and yesterday provided a statement before the judge.

The school, with half a dozen minors in charge, enters the category of the so -called “free schools”, that is, teaching centers that are not within the public education system or use traditional teaching methods. Emeki Emeki, As you can read on its website, it is a school aimed at children between three to six years and uses Basque as a vehicular language. But its pedagogical method, in the current circumstances, is especially controversial. On the web it is reported that the center “has as their learning engine the game from pleasure and intellectual curiosity.”

“These types of pedagogical methods are the perfect breeding ground so that there can be sexual abuse”

In addition, quotes of Wilhelm Reicha famous psychoanalyst for his contributions to sexology, his commitment in favor of sexual liberation (“the function of orgasm”) and his research on the “energy of orgone”, a pseudoscientific concept described as “esoteric energy.” In our country, the Reichian theories applied to teaching are present in some free schools such as San Sebastián, however, it is in the United Kingdom and in the United States where these alternative formulas enjoy greater popularity.

This newspaper has asked the Ministry of Education about the Reichiano Teaching Method, although the department of Pilar Alegría prefers not to pronounce and refer directly to the Ministry of Education of the Basque Government. The center is not within the National Education System, but the building belongs to the City Council, which gave the land to the Catalina de Erauso Cultural Association.









According to ‘El Diario Vasco’, this school was outside the control radar of the Department of Education of the Basque Government. The Minister of Education Begoña Pedrosa clarified yesterday that “They don’t have more information about the center and what happened there.” In addition, he indicated that this school “does not receive any public fund and does not have an administrative authorization by the department.”

ABC has contacted Carles Frigola, the Spanish disciple of Wilheim Reich and who also created in our country the foundation that bears his name. Frigola explains that this pedagogy is based on the «Children’s self -regulation system» which is the one taught in the famous Summerhill schoolin the United Kingdom. This system, among other ideas, advocates the absence of authority, rules and exams, as well as the importance of corporality and sexuality. Frigola himself acknowledges that Reichian therapies applied to teaching are, above all, related to home education.

In the opinion of the sect expert Luis Santamaría, the ideology of Reich, who was Freud’s disciple, «has both therapy and new religion and is the Perfect culture broth so that there may be sexual abuse ». Reich himself, he says, was accused throughout his life of illicit sexual practices, as well as obsessed with the «omnipresent sexual energy and vibrant, which is released during orgasm ».

The case of the two teachers investigated in the Basque Country is under summary secret while the investigation progresses to elucidate whether there was sexual aggression to the child under 4 years, as their parents denounced. The “free school” will continue, for the moment, closed.