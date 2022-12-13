Home page politics

Tobias Utz

The investigations into the Reichsbürger scene are ongoing: a second “enemy list” has now been found. The author is not unknown.

Update from Tuesday, November 13, 1:30 p.m.: According to a report, the investigative authorities found numerous weapons during raids on the Reich citizen scene. After a non-public special session, several participants in the Interior Committee in the Bundestag named World Details: According to this, a total of 93 weapons, including 19 handguns and 25 long guns, were confiscated.

In addition, there are numerous finds of non-disclosure agreements, apparently a three-digit number. It is said in part to say that a violation of the obligation to secrecy carries the “death penalty”. Satellite phones and kilos of precious metals were also found during the searches. According to the report, these were probably intended for the secure communication of the right-wing extremist network World. In the interior committee of the Bundestag, new details of the coup plans also came to light. According to this, “cleansing” was planned in numerous municipalities. Mayors should probably be eliminated.

Henry XIII Prince Reuss is arrested. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Second “enemy list” discovered by Reich citizens: new details known

First report from Tuesday, November 13, 8:30 a.m.: Berlin – Another “enemy list” was discovered in investigations into the activities of Reich citizens. Apparently there are names of politicians on it, especially from Baden-Württemberg. Again mirror reported, the list was given by Marco v. H., a Reich citizen arrested on suspicion of terrorism. He is part of a 25-strong group from the Reichsbürger scene who are currently being investigated.

According to the report, detailed information can be found on the list, including addresses of MPs’ constituency offices. In addition, it should also contain the addresses of numerous medical practices. Marco v. H. was already noticed by the investigating authorities during the protests against the Corona measures: According to the report, he expressed radical views and was considered violent.

Reich citizens planned overthrow: new “enemy list” discovered

The “enemy list” found is the second of its kind: a list had previously appeared containing the names of a total of seven cabinet members and members of the Bundestag. Among other things, become Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock (Green) called. Added the names of Saskia Esken and Kevin Kuehnert (both SPD). However, the first “enemy list” was not published by Marco v. H., but found at Peter W. According to consistent reports, W. was instrumental in planning the storming of the Reichstag building.

Police officers are standing in front of the entrance to the special session of the interior committee in the Paul-Löbe-Haus. The subject is the major raid on the “Reichsbüger” scene. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The investigations into the “enemy lists” found are still ongoing. However, it was already announced on Friday (December 9) that the investigating authorities have been puzzled. Security circles said the purpose for which the lists had been drawn up still had to be checked carefully.

The leader of the suspected terrorist group is said to be frankfurters Real estate entrepreneur Henry XIII. be Prince Reuss. He is said to be the head of the right-wing extremist network. Among other things, he became known for spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. (do with dpa/AFP)