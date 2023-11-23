Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

The so-called Reichsbürger have been forming new networks for months. Now there was a nationwide raid. The authorities see a new danger.

Munich – Something is brewing: the Reichsbürger scene has been organizing and networking for months. They buy real estate, set up combat schools and most recently there was a national meeting of supporters of the scene in Wemding, Bavaria. At least since then planned coup by Reich citizens at the end of 2022 Security authorities are watching the scene tighten. On Thursday there was a nationwide raid against Reich citizens because the authorities see a new danger.

Reichsbürger raid: investigations against 20 supporters of the scene

Around 20 members of the scene between the ages of 20 and 74 are now being investigated on suspicion of being part of a criminal organization. Under the direction of the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office, 280 police forces searched houses in eight federal states. The investigators found and seized, among other things, data carriers, a blank gun and irritant devices. “The Reich Citizens’ Group has insulted state institutions nationwide on a large scale and sometimes massively threatened them, mainly via social media,” said Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). He emphasized: “Reich citizens can not only be bizarre weirdos, but also dangerous criminals who will stop at nothing. That’s why our investigators investigate every suspicion and intervene before further escalations occur.”

Reich citizens have been organizing throughout Germany for months

In fact, officials repeatedly report attacks and threats from Reich citizens. The supporters of the scene do not recognize the Federal Republic of Germany and its democratic structures; some want to found their own state. The Reich citizens have been organizing for months. “You can say: The Reichsbürger scene is becoming more professional,” extremism expert Johannes Hillje told IPPEN.MEDIA. This is what a group of Reich citizens from Saxony-Anhalt says NDR bought a hotel in Bad Lauterberg, Lower Saxony, in order to open a training center there. And in Düsseldorf has a martial arts school in the middle of the city centerwhich is led by an extremist splinter group of the Reich Citizens’ Movement.

Ringleader of the Reichsbürger group, probably in Fürstenfeldbruck

According to Bavaria’s Interior Minister Herrmann, the alleged ringleader of the group against which the current raid was directed lives in the Fürstenfeldbruck district, which is a good hour away from Wemding, where there was most recently a supra-regional Reich Citizens’ Congress. Further properties were searched in the Bavarian districts of Kempten and Rosenheim, as well as ten in Baden-Württemberg, two each in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein and one property each in Brandenburg, Hamburg and Lower Saxony.

23,000 people belong to the scene – their number is growing quickly

According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, around 23,000 people in Germany were associated with the scene in 2022, and the number is increasing very quickly: within a year, 2,000 followers were added. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution considers around ten percent of the scene’s supporters to be potentially violent, and more than five percent are considered right-wing extremists. (pen)