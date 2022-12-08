Home page politics

Of: Max Mueller

It is not without risk for police officers to arrest Reich citizens – although this could happen more often now. © Uli Deck/dpa

For the German police union and its chairman Rainer Wendt, the blow against the citizens of the Reich was just the beginning. The state must also take a closer look at its own ranks.

Cologne – 25 arrests, 54 suspects, 150 apartments searched: the day after the large-scale raid in the milieu of Reich citizens, the investigation begins. For Rainer Wendt, Chairman of the German Police Union (DPolG), one thing is clear: This is just the beginning. “With the first arrests, which also resulted in the order for pre-trial detention, leading figures in this scene have come to the attention of the judiciary and the public; with the secrecy, which is part of the nature of this scene, it’s over for the time being,” he said at the request of the Munich Merkur IPPEN.MEDIA.

Wendt: “It is to be expected that there will be further searches and arrests, including confiscation of evidence, which will give the investigating authorities a deep insight into the structures, communication channels and intentions.” “World” rather sobering. Accordingly, the officers found a live firearm, alarm guns, prepper supplies and thousands of euros in cash in the apartments. Nevertheless, experts and politicians warn against underestimating or even smiling at the scene. Wendt also dismisses: “These people are not harmless cranks, they are dangerous criminals who aim at the heart of our democratic order and are very obviously willing to hit our state in the marrow.”

Police: In 2016, an officer was shot dead by a Reich citizen

There is also a danger for the police officers. “Earlier arrests have shown that individuals are very willing to use violence, which is also directed against police forces,” says Wendt. A day from 2016 remains in particularly dramatic memory. At that time there was a shootout when a Reich citizen was about to be disarmed. He opened fire on the police, killing one officer.

There was an incident again this year, said Jochen Kopelke, Federal Chairman of the Police Union (GdP) at the request of this editor: “In Baden-Württemberg, an emergency responder was injured. Extreme caution is required. Reich citizens must be immediately confiscated of existing weapons and prevented from legally acquiring weapons.”

Armed citizens of the Reich: How can police officers be better protected?

In principle, however, there are good opportunities, explains Wendt, to protect the police officers and to have difficult arrests carried out by special units. “In everyday life, some employees quickly reach their limits when they meet determined, well-trained agitators from the Reichsbürger scene,” said Wendt. “Therefore, careful further education and training for such operational situations remains necessary.”

That the campaign went so smoothly is nothing short of a miracle. After all, according to the federal prosecutor’s office, 3,000 officials were involved. After all, 3000 people are 3000 ways to pass on information. Curious: Among those arrested are former officials – for example a chief inspector from Lower Saxony, who has already left the police service, as the “NDR” reports. Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, ex-AfD MP and judge, was also arrested.

Extremists in the civil service: “No one can want Reich citizens to teach our children”

Wendt finds the assumption that police officers have a certain affinity for Reich citizens “absurd”. They stand firmly by the free-democratic basic order – and are therefore a target for Reich citizens. How to prevent Reich citizens from entering the state service and to a certain extent abolish democracy “from within” – that is a task in which Wendt does not only hold the police responsible. “As the German police union, we reject the sole fixation on the security authorities,” he said.

The focus on the police only serves an old, prejudiced way of thinking, said Wendt. “In our view, extremists must be kept out of all areas of public service; those who want to work for the state must prove reliable and constitutional wherever they choose to work. No one can want Reich citizens to teach our children in schools, get personal data from citizens in town halls or process highly sensitive information in health authorities. Reich citizens and other extremists may not even be hired at the gate in our authorities!

The GDP chairman Kopelke is also concerned about this. “There are many qualified people in this country who would have what it takes to master the challenging police service, but fewer and fewer take this path or quickly turn their backs on the police force,” he said. “That worries me a lot.”