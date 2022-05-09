Home page World

With this fine evening wear of the band “Circus Mircus” one can look forward to the stage performance of the Georgian participants. Here she poses at the official opening ceremony of the ESC. © IMAGO/Jessica Gow/TT

The ESC is always good for a surprise: strong voices, lively dances, colorful stage sets. The official rehearsals in Turin give a foretaste.

Kassel/Turin – On Saturday (May 14) the time has come: The 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) increases. As always, what will ultimately be seen on the stage of the Pala Olimpico in Turin (Italy) remains largely under wraps. But the first official rehearsals on site promise a colorful and wacky, but also a sometimes soulful show.

Hardly anything is kept as strictly secret by the organizers as the appearances of the individual ESC participants. Outfits of the singers, stage design, choreography – most of it is still unknown. To make matters worse this year, for the first time, no representatives of the press are admitted to the rehearsals. There is also no online transmission of the preliminary performances. Information only comes via the various channels of the ESC itself. But they make you sit up and take notice.

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Will Sam Ryder from Great Britain take off on stage?

The ESC fans can look forward to a particularly wacky performance from the participant from Great Britain. Weeks ago it was rumored that Sam Ryder would bring a spaceship to the stage for his song “Space Man”. The rumor was sparked by ESC team boss Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen himself in an interview with Dutch radio station NPO Radio5.

The first official pictures of the rehearsals that the organizer had made available on his website eurovision.tv confirm the rumor: A huge, glowing metal structure, which consists of three parts and looks futuristic à la Star Wars, adorns the stage of the British singers So a spaceship after all? In any case, Sam Ryder is in the middle of the picture. Whether he will also hover over the stage during his song remains a mystery, but can be assumed in view of his lyrics. In the chorus, he sings, “I’m up in space, man, up in space, man, I’ve searched around the universe.”

ESC 2022: Spain and Australia stand out with dazzling outfits

While the Briton Sam Ryder attracts attention with his galactic stage design, the Spaniard Chanel makes a name for herself in her song “SloMo” because of her dazzling outfit. The pictures and short teaser videos of the ESC channels show her in a black long-sleeved body studded with shiny silver gems that run through her tight boots. In addition to the eye-catching dress, half a dozen dancers, whose choreography is coordinated with the lively song in the best Shakira manner, are eye-catchers.

Sheldon Riley’s wardrobe is not as provocative, but no less striking. During his powerfully voiced ballad, the Australian covers his face in a mask made of rhinestones, which he only lets fall in the middle of the performance and in the bright limelight. It’s not the first time that the Down Under singer has also attracted attention visually: Riley also liked to wear the original mask at previous appearances, as well as artificial feathers on the sleeves from time to time. His stage show, on the other hand, is rather subtle – matching the song.

ESC 2022: Malik Harris with an intimate appearance for Germany

The German ESC hope Malik Harris relies on a rather simple appearance. At the first official rehearsals, he only shows himself with the guitar on the stage of the Pala Olimpico in Turin. © dpa/Andres Putting

The German representative works against this Malik Harris almost a bit boring. He performed his song “Rockstars” calmly and with feeling during the first official rehearsals, just like in the German preliminary rounds. He remains true to himself and continues to rely solely on his strong voice, the piano and the guitar. Dancers or an unusual stage show – none.

It remains to be seen how spectacular it will be for the representatives of the Eastern European countries, who, as experience has shown, like to decorate their appearances in a more colorful way. So far, there is only sporadic information about the official ESC channels on the “Big 5” rehearsals, i.e. the participants from Italy, Spain, Great Britain, France and Germany. Today, from 3 p.m., rehearsals from 17 other participants will follow. But one thing is certain: it will be exciting. Here you can find out where you will be on Saturday (May 14). ESC live on TV and live stream see. (Romina Kunze)