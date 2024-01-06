Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/01/2024 – 15:56

The technical rehearsals of the samba schools in Rio de Janeiro begin this weekend and should repeat the strong presence of fans from each group at the Marquês de Sapucaí Sambadrome, in the central region of the city. The rehearsal parades are free and continue until February 4th.

This Saturday (6) the program begins with União do Parque Acari, Arranco do Engenho de Dentro, Império da Tijuca and Estácio de Sá, all from the Ouro Series – the former access group. Tomorrow Porto da Pedra and Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel from Grupo Especial, considered the elite of Rio carnival, will perform.

As the presentations at this stage involve a lot of people, including school members and the public, the Rio government set up an integrated operation to guarantee safety and a good show. The scheme also seeks convenience and ease of access for anyone going to Passarela do Samba.

For governor Cláudio Castro, the planning since the first day of rehearsals represents a commitment by the Rio de Janeiro executive to a safe Carnival for everyone.

“For the people of Rio de Janeiro, Carnival is not just a party, it is the expression of our identity, a celebration that unites and inspires everyone, as well as a great opportunity to generate jobs, income and attract tourists to Rio de Janeiro.”

For the president of LigaRJ, which brings together schools from the Ouro Series, Wallace Palhares, the year has begun and the associations are focused on carnival. According to him, expectations for the technical trials that begin today are the best possible.

“This is an important moment for schools because here they test what they will do on the day of the parade. But rehearsals today go far beyond training. The population embraces it, it is already part of the city's official calendar. It is a moment of leisure for cariocas and tourists who are in Rio at this time. It is an expected event, November arrives and they are already demanding rehearsal dates. This is really good!”, he responded through the press office, at the request of Brazil Agency.

The president also highlighted the free technical rehearsals and assured that the public will have a lot of fun.

“It is worth remembering that entry to the Sambadrome is completely free. The gates will open at 5pm, classification is free. Anyone who wants can come and I’m sure they’ll enjoy it a lot and will want to come back on other Saturdays.”

Security

In policing, the State Secretariat of Military Police has prepared an advanced video surveillance system and, as on New Year's Eve, will use facial recognition cameras and drones. Police officers from battalions close to the Sambadrome – 4th BPM (São Cristóvão) and 5th BPM (Praça da Harmonia) – will work with police officers from special units to ensure the peace of mind of the participants.

The PM will take the command car to Marquês de Sapucaí, which has an observation tower with four cameras aligned with the facial recognition system, with a 360º amplitude: “The drone with the same identification technology will also be in operation”, he added. in a note from the state government.

From 6pm onwards, the Prohibition Program, from the State Secretariat of Government, will have educational teams to raise awareness among revelers about the importance of not driving after drinking alcoholic beverages.

In this hot summer, once again Cedae will distribute water to ensure participants are hydrated. Ten water carriers with 60 water bottles per day, each with 11 liters, will be available at the rehearsals to alleviate the public's thirst.

The firefighters' scheme, in addition to members of the barracks that serve the Sambódromo area, the Military Fire Department will monitor the trials using motorbikes and ambulances to ensure service to the public in case of emergencies.

Subway

For public movement during the technical rehearsals, the Metro will run extended hours until midnight at the Central do Brasil and Praça Onze stations.

“The scheme will be adopted this Sunday (7) and on the 14th, 21st and 28th of January and 4th of February. The other stations will close normally, at 11pm, as usual on Sundays, and after that time, they will only be open for disembarking,” he informed.

For the technical rehearsals of the Ouro Series schools on Saturdays, routine opening hours will be maintained, from 5am to midnight, except on the São Sebastião Holiday, on January 20th, when the operation will be until 11pm, as usually occurs on holidays.

The Metro na Superfície, via bus, will run from 5am to 11:30pm on Saturday; and from 7am to 10:30pm on Sunday. As for trains, SuperVia maintained the normal schedule.

Investments

In the 2024 carnival, state government investments exceed R$62.5 million, including a new calendar of events in Cidade do Samba, where the Special Group schools' sheds are located. According to the state government, the resources, mostly from the Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy (Secec), in addition to going to samba schools to prepare the plots, contribute to the tourist attraction and economic development of the state.

According to the Rio de Janeiro executive, the amounts are released under the Culture Incentive Law, through Light, Secec and the sponsorship of the Anita Mantuano Arts Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Funarj).

“In partnership with Liesa, the Independent League of Samba Schools, the State will also promote Carnival during the following months with a calendar of events that will be designed to last throughout 2024, an investment of R$10 million” , he completed.

Tourism

The state government works with the expectation of surpassing the results of the 2023 Carnival, especially in the capital, when the numbers revolved around receiving more than 5 million revelers in the municipality, with a financial turnover close to R$4.5 billion in the city's economy. For 2024, the hotel sector's forecast is, once again, to reach its maximum occupancy in the Marvelous City and surpass capacity in the interior of the state.

Technical Rehearsal Schedule at Sambadrome 2024

Special Group

January 7th – Sunday

Porto da Pedra (B) – 8:30 pm

Youth (C) – 10pm

January 14th – Sunday

Portela (B) – 8:30 pm

Unidos da Tijuca (C) – 10pm

January 21st – Sunday

Paraíso do Tuiuti (B) – 8:30 pm

Willow (C) – 10pm

January 28th – Sunday

Grande Rio (C) – 8:30 p.m.

Hose (B) – 10pm

February 3rd – Saturday

Washing of the Samba Walkway in a ceremony with Bahian women and scented water – 7pm

Hummingbird (B) – 8:30 p.m.

Vila Isabel (C) – 10pm

February 4th – Sunday

Viradouro (C) – 8:30 pm

Empress (B) – 10pm

Side where members gather on Avenida Presidente Vargas:

C – side where the Post Office and Cedae are located

B – side of the Building called Scale

Gold Series

01/06 – Saturday

Acari Park Union

Start of Engenho de Dentro

Tijuca Empire

Estácio de Sá

01/13 – Saturday

Maricá Union

Niterói Academics

United States of Bangu

Island Union

01/20 – Saturday

Campo Grande Serene

Vigário Geral Academics

Saint Clement

Serrano Empire

01/27 – Saturday

In time

United of the Bridge

Belford Purple Innocents

United of Father Miguel

Official parades

The official parades begin with the Gold Series schools on Friday, February 9th, when União do Parque Acari, Império da Tijuca, Acadêmicos de Vigário Geral, Inocentes de Belford Roxo, Estácio de Sá, União de Maricá, Academics from Niterói and Unidos da Ponte.

On the second night of the Gold Series, on Saturday February 10th, it is the turn of Sereno de Campo Grande, Em Cima da Hora, Arranco do Engenho de Dentro, União da Ilha do Governador, Unidos de Padre Miguel, São Clemente, Unidos de Bangu and Serrano Empire.

In this group, several schools that have already been in the Special Group will parade, such as Estácio de Sá, União da Ilha do Governador, São Clemente and Império Serrano.

On Sunday, February 11th, it will be the turn of the Special Group schools. The first night starts with Porto da Pedra and continues with Beija-Flor, Salgueiro, Grande Rio, Unidos da Tijuca and Imperatriz Leopoldinense, the current champion of Rio carnival.

The second night of presentations by the Special Group, on February 12th, begins with Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel, followed by Portela, Unidos de Vila Isabel, Mangueira, Paraíso do Tuiuti and closing the so-called greatest show on Earth will come to Viradouro.