Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of the first football team, led by Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarina, decided the names of the midfielders and defense in the “Al-Abyad” squad, which is expected to be officially announced after the “25th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, while it is expected to resolve the fate of some centers in the attack, especially in light of The device’s desire to work on the treatment of “offensive sterility”, which afflicted the team during the qualifying campaign, and was specifically represented in the decline in the technical level of “scorer” Ali Mabkhout.

Rodolfo seeks technical alternatives and solutions that can compensate for Mabkhout’s decline, in parallel with a special rehabilitation program for the player during the upcoming assembly period, in order to regain his full technical and physical fitness, in addition to raising his morale, as it will be required to re-instill confidence in the hearts of all players, Especially Mabkhout, who experienced a long period of misfortune with Al-Abyad during the third phase of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Mabkhout did not provide the performance expected of him with Al Jazira either in the local league or in the AFC Champions League. Rather, he was eliminated from the list of top scorers this season, which became Mabkhout’s second worst season in his career after the 2013-2014 season, when he scored only 11 goals, while This season, he scored only 6 goals from 16 matches he has participated in so far.

The technical staff breathed a sigh of relief after the return of “Amouri” to participate with Al-Ahly youth, as he would have a major role with “Al-Abyad”, if he continued the journey without injuries, in addition to the high level of Sohail fought, an attacking wing, in addition to the abundance of some names with individual capabilities. Distinguished at the attacking level, especially Kayo Canedo, Ali Saleh, Khalil Ibrahim and Tahnoun Al Zaabi.

The national team needs a striker who is able to seize “half opportunities” in the upcoming matches in the “Asian Supplement”, and after that the “global supplement”, where the team will meet against Australia on June 7, while entering the expected gathering in preparation for the match, on May 24, on That the “international friendly” on the 30th of the same month is the last opportunity to check on the offensive readiness of “Al-Abyad” and the extent of Mabkhout’s recovery from the “lack of luck” in front of the goal, which has haunted him for a long time.

Tigali’s return to participate in victory is considered a “temporary solution”, which may have its role, if Mabkhout is not fully prepared, despite the confidence of the technical staff that the “sniper” will be ready and in full technical fitness to face Australia, especially after adhering to the training program that is monitored to treat ” The offensive sterility suffered by the national team, and the plan might restore Mabkhout as a top scorer against the “Kangaroo”.