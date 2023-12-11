The Australian pavilion participating in the COP28 conference aims to raise awareness of the importance of taking decisive action on climate change and stimulate global efforts to bring about a tangible shift in the fight against climate change.

The pavilion showcased Australia's leading climate action initiatives, as well as providing a professional and welcoming space for Australian participants in this global event.

Since the launch of COP28, Australia has organized dozens of events and activities aimed at sharing its extensive experience in the field of renewable energy, building new partnerships, and enhancing international cooperation.

One of the most prominent events hosted by the Australia Pavilion on the day dedicated to “Food, Agriculture and Water” was the rehabilitation of the Daintree Rainforest, the oldest rainforest in the world, in accordance with international best practices, including the preservation of biodiversity and vital ecosystems, and the role of food systems. sustainable development in achieving climate goals, including reducing emissions, enhancing food security and preventing food crises, in addition to a trip to the “Daintree” accompanied by indigenous people, with the aim of learning about their culture and heritage and their contribution to preserving the environment and promoting sustainable development. The pavilion also hosted activities for vital contribution to wealth. Animal rights in achieving global goals to reduce the effects of climate change and ensure food and nutrition security, through sustainable breeding practices that take into account animal rights and environmental protection, and best practices in the field of social diversity, including empowering women and youth, promoting gender equality in the field of climate action, and mobilizing Climate investments in emerging markets, as well as financing renewable energy projects in developing countries, strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors, and partnerships to achieve climate action goals in the Asia-Pacific region, with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation in the field of climate action and building the capabilities of developing countries. Australia is at the forefront of countries developing effective policies to confront the effects of climate change, through a commitment to reducing emissions from industrial sectors and developing new technologies to reduce emissions. It also strives to decarbonize its economy and transform it into a global leader in the renewable energy sector, in parallel with supporting communities and the environment to adapt to the repercussions of climate change.

commitment

Australia is committed to reducing emissions across all sectors, accelerating the integration of renewable energy into national energy systems, promoting the use of electric vehicles, and stimulating industrial decarbonisation through the safeguard mechanism.

Through these strategic initiatives, Australia seeks to achieve global leadership in the field of renewable energy, not only to strengthen its economy, but also to support other countries in advancing the transformation paths in the energy sector towards a more sustainable horizon.