The ruling came after Hisham Talaat submitted a request to the first attorney general of the Cairo Appeal Prosecution Office, to reconsider the case, 6 years after his release from prison with a presidential pardon in 2017, according to the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The lawyer and legal researcher, Counselor Abdel Razek Mustafa, says that rehabilitation is a right for the convict if its conditions are met, in contrast to being a legal system mentioned by most Egyptian legislation, and stipulated in Article 536 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

And Mustafa continued, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that rehabilitation is resorted to by the convict in any case with the aim of enabling him to reintegrate into society, and to restore his political and civil rights that were stolen from him, to restore his previous status before being judged.

The lawyer in cassation believes that the Egyptian businessman Hisham Talaat Mustafa has the right, according to the rehabilitation, to run in parliaments, club administrations, and to obtain a government job, and any right that requires that a person not obtain a ruling in a felony.

What are the requirements for rehabilitation?

According to the hadith of the legal researcher, the conditions are three, the first of which is the implementation of all penalties imposed on the applicant for rehabilitation.

The second condition is that he fulfills all financial obligations, such as a fine, refund, compensation or expenses. However, the court has the right to waive this condition, if the convicted person proves that he is not in a situation with which he can fulfill it.

The third requirement is the passing of the probationary period prescribed by law without any defect, to ensure the good conduct and behavior of the person seeking rehabilitation.

The probationary period varies according to the type of crimes and penalties, as it is 6 years for a felony, and 3 years for a misdemeanor.

These periods start from the date of the completion of the execution of the penalty or the expiration of the execution if the convict was released under a condition. However, if the person seeking rehabilitation is sentenced to supervision over a period of time, then the period starts from the day on which the period of supervision ends, and in the case of amnesty, the period begins from the date pardon letter

Businessman Hisham Talaat Mostafa was sentenced in 2010 to 15 years in prison in the case of the murder of Lebanese singer Suzanne Tamim, and to 25 years of life imprisonment for Mohsen al-Sukari, a former state security officer who was released with a presidential pardon, and the first accused in carrying out the crime in 2008.