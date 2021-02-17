Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The two Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Niyadi, have completed 5 months in the training program at the Johnson Space Center in the United States, which is the headquarters of the American manned spacecraft projects run by the National Aeronautics and Space Science Administration (NASA).

The astronauts and mission specialists spend a period of one and a half to two years in general training at the Johnson Space Center, and after successful completion they become eligible for long trips to the International Space Station or other trips to space, and the training includes five basic stages, including curricula and flight training , Survival drills, mission drills, in addition to special drills.

Astronauts at the Johnson Center undergo flight training on the T-38 jet plane, to be mission specialists, leading these jets while ascending or landing, and they train to maneuver jets at heights of more than 5.1 km. Astronauts also study the plane’s electricity, life protection, and how Using the rescue chair and other systems.

Astronauts learn how to survive after an emergency landing in the water or in the forest, such as the landing of the returning spaceship in the ocean before the flight of the space shuttle, and the landing of the space shuttle on an air corridor, but the astronauts train for a sudden landing in the water, and they also train to land in the water. They are suspended in parachutes, carrying a lifebuoy kit, then dispose of it to wear a life collar, and wait to be rescued by helicopter.

Hazza Al Mansoori during some exercises that include 5 basic stages

Astronauts also undergo training to live in forests, desert and various seasons, to prepare them for emergency landings in remote areas, and they undergo training in space laboratories to operate special equipment and devices necessary to conduct scientific and engineering experiments, and they are also trained on the space shuttle with jets that throw them from the back for training Flying, far from a spaceship, without a safety line.

The astronauts spend their time training on simulators, which are devices that simulate the exact conditions of space flight, and crew members spend about 8 hours a day on these simulators, to repeat every part of the flight, and teachers give crew members on an ongoing basis issues to solve and correct them, to prepare them for all situations Potential emergency. Astronauts spend more time on simulators than they are in space, as they consider that simulators are a good preparation, for what they will face in real flights, and astronauts are also trained in a mockup of a spaceship, which helps them to work and live in conditions Similar to a spaceship, and in a real model, astronauts store things as they prepare food, test their equipment, and practice getting in and out of the spacecraft.

Astronauts study aerodynamics, physics, physiology, and methods of following spaceships, in addition to other sciences, such as how to communicate with astronauts in space, the importance of devices on the International Space Station, and financial funds to achieve the space flight program.

The curriculum has been an important part of astronaut training, since the Mercury program, where the astronaut teaches curricula on rocket engines, flight mechanics, and computer theory, and astronauts study igneous rocks similar to lunar surface rocks, and they also attend classes in astronomy and geology, And life sciences to help them perform experiments and observations, in addition to operating the space station.

The Johnson Center has been a pioneer in human space exploration for more than half a century, as it plays a pivotal role in promoting technical and scientific knowledge, for the benefit of humanity. It was founded in 1961 in Houston, and was at the forefront of American human spaceflight programs. The role of the center’s workers also appears prominently in enhancing the status of the US Space Agency (NASA), and their number reaches about 10,000 people, as a team of creative people who are able to push the boundaries of exploration innovations in the space sector.

The center is the home of the American astronauts, and it is responsible for training them and its international partners. It is also the space mission control center, where all manned space missions are dealt with, including the International Space Station, and it was called the Manned Spacecraft Center, where NASA runs there. Space flight training, research, and flight control operations.

The center was established by Joseph L Smith and Co., and was leased by NASA, and was renamed in honor of the US President, who grew up in Texas, Lyndon B. Johnson, by decision of the US Senate on February 18, 1973.

More complicated tasks

The center consists of a complex of 100 buildings, and is built on 1,620 acres in the Clear Lake area of ​​Houston, which earned the designation the Space City. The center aims to enable science through exploration, enable human exploration and develop new technologies to meet future mission requirements and build on robotic and human missions in the near term, to carry out more complex future missions, by designing a flexible space infrastructure.