The Civil Defense Academy at the Ministry of Interior revealed the qualification of 18 of its cadres to perform rescue missions in rugged areas, in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and the eastern regions of the country.

The Academy held a “Search and Rescue Course in the Mountainous Areas” in the Emirate of Fujairah to complement the plan of the search and rescue courses implemented by the General Command of Civil Defense within the strategy of qualifying cadres and raising their abilities in rescue and ambulance.

The course included intensive theoretical and practical training on search and rescue operations in mountainous areas, in addition to reviewing the knots and ties of mountain rescue ropes, mountain rescue equipment, methods of searching in the mountains, and practical applications in various areas that included descent, lifting and rescue operations.

On the other hand, the teams of the National Search and Rescue Center have dealt with five rescue operations since the beginning of this year, as medical evacuation was provided for seven people who were lost or very tired while climbing the mountains, represented in finding a 50-year-old missing South African, who had lost his way. In Jabal Al-Ahqab, in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, last January. Last February, the center carried out two mountain rescue operations, the first of which was the rescue and medical evacuation of three people of Filipino nationality in Jabal Jans of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and the second rescue a wounded Lebanese mountain climber in cooperation with the operations of the Kalba Police.

The center, in coordination with the operations of the Dibba Al-Fujairah Police, managed, last March, to rescue a 28-year-old girl of Gulf nationality, after she was injured while she was in a mountainous area in Dibba Al-Fujairah. A rescue mission was also carried out for a senior citizen (88 years old) in the mountains of Dibba Al-Fujairah, after he was subjected to extreme fatigue and tiredness at the highest mountain peak in the region during the afternoon.