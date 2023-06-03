The Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Community Security Sector of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, implemented a two-day training course for 13 inmates, with the aim of enabling them to open small projects after their release.

The Director of the Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, stressed the interest of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police in activating strategic partnerships, strengthening community and humanitarian ties, providing inmates with knowledge that qualifies them to integrate into society and preserving their rights to education, training and others, to ensure that they go out to a family that is able to contain and embrace them to be energies. productive in the community.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institutions Directorate in the Community Security Sector, Brigadier General Faisal Issa Al-Hammadi, stated that the course comes within the annual plan to rehabilitate inmates, motivate them to implement investment projects, and teach them how to exploit the available capabilities and employ them in the best way.

He explained that the course included teaching the trainee how to prepare feasibility studies, project management and market study in light of local and global economic developments and changes, stressing keenness to support the inmates to continue benefiting from science and knowledge in various fields, especially those related to the nature of their future work after their release.