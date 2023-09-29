Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/28/2023 – 22:00

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) reported that there are records of violence involving other clinics linked to Kairós Prime, an institution for recovering drug addicts in the city of Embu-Guaçu, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Last Monday (25), in this clinic, a 39 year old man died with signs of violence. Five people were arrested red handed. This is the second death to occur in the unit this year. According to the SSP-SP, another man, aged 27, had already been found dead in March, in the same institution, with signs of violence on his neck. At the time, three employees were arrested.

Related news:

The owner of Kairós Prime, Ueder Santos de Melo, is linked to at least four other clinics. TV Brasil questioned the secretariat about cases that occurred in these other locations, which have him as one of the registered partners.

In the two units in Juquitiba, also in Greater São Paulo, there are four records, one of bodily injury, which occurred on Friday (22), and one of torture, which occurred on the morning of last Wednesday (27), in addition to two deaths due to natural causes, which occurred in December 2022 and May 2023.

In May 2023, a case of bodily injury was registered at the São Lourenço da Serra unit. In the same location, a disappearance occurred in June 2017.

The Civil Police said, in a statement, that it is working to clarify all the circumstances and punish those involved. To date, at least eight employees have been arrested.

The Kairós unit in Itapecerica da Serra has two incidents issued by the municipal Health Surveillance. The first of these occurred in March: a Term of Seizure of Products (medicines) and Disposal of Products (medicines). The other, in May, was a Notice of Imposition of a Serious Warning Penalty. There is no information about the reason for these records.

Other side

In a telephone interview with TV Brasil, the owner claimed that he was not aware of the cases of violence and that he repudiates the use of force or violence against drug addicts. “I don’t believe this is an option for treatment,” he said.

He confirmed that he owns the units in Juquitiba and Embu-Guaçu, but denied that he has a direct stake in the others. According to Ueder Santos de Melo, they function as an expansion of the project, following the model of the first ones, but under the responsibility of other people. One of them is his wife, Bianca Oliveira, who manages one of the Juquitiba units, dedicated only to women.

Melo defended the work done by employees and partners, classifying it as “serious work”, but said that they hid abuses and inappropriate attitudes.

The owner of the clinics also criticized the content of reports published in the press, which, according to him, disclosed incomplete or poorly checked information. He also added that he has a ten-year history of alcohol and drug abuse, and that he ended up living on the streets, creating clinics after overcoming a critical period of dependence.