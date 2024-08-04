Investigative Committee: In Mytishchi, rehab staff illegally detained patients and did not feed them

In Mytishchi, employees of a rehabilitation center forcibly held patients with alcohol and drug addictions and did not feed them. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region in Telegram-channel.

We are talking about the Vector of Life institution, where people were illegally detained under the guise of providing services from May 2023 to August 2024. According to the investigation, physical force was used there and they were not given food.

The illegal activity was stopped by police officers – the reason was a statement from one of the center’s patients. The department specified that a set of investigative actions aimed at collecting and securing the evidence base is currently underway.

Two employees of the organization were charged under Article 127 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal deprivation of liberty”).