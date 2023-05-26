The Sustainability Report 2022, issued by Abu Dhabi Police, stated that the prevention and rehabilitation programs implemented by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command contributed to reducing the number of juvenile inmates from 841 juveniles in 2019 to 438 juveniles in 2022.

The report revealed that the rate of recidivism among juveniles decreased to 1.8%, and the rate of juvenile rehabilitation services reached 100%.

The report emphasized that the Abu Dhabi Police is constantly working on developing initiatives and programs for rehabilitation of inmates and juveniles to serve the strategic goals of the government. The development plans include psychological, social and family studies, in addition to cultural and educational programmes, such as the regular school for juveniles, the internal Quran memorization center, the new Muslims program, and religious programs. And the diverse culture to serve different races and religions, which enhances tolerance, even postgraduate studies. Libraries, courses, workshops, vocational training and psychological counseling are also available, as the main priority is to satisfy the community and enhance its well-being, pointing out that the rate of recidivism among inmates reached zero%.

The report praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police, as it developed the “Masar” system to provide the needs of the inmate according to the highest standards, and the system also provides all procedures and services from entry to release for more than 30,000 inmates, pointing out that the adoption of advanced work practices regarding rehabilitation and corrective reform processes qualified the leadership The General Authority of Abu Dhabi Police to achieve an awareness boom in its disciplinary and punitive methods, and it is not surprising that the automation rate reached 97.94% by the end of 2022.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has also provided a self-service device (Main) in some units, and it contains 79 electronic services, including remote trials, distance education, my deposits service, my window service, and a visitor or minor visit service, pointing out that the Abu Dhabi Police Abu Dhabi does not receive released inmates who fall under the provisions of alternative penalties without a certificate of being free from diseases, which limits the transmission of infection among inmates, and guarantees their health and safety.

In a related context, the Sustainability Report confirmed that the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police pays special attention to female inmates who foster and their children, as it surrounds them with all means of care, to ensure their comfort and safety and the comfort and safety of their children, as it has developed practices

Several, based on studies and evaluations to ensure that the best conditions are provided for inmates during their imprisonment, while ensuring the provision of welfare aids for children that their counterparts receive outside the prison.

Abu Dhabi Police renovated one of the buildings to host the foster inmates and their children away from other inmates, in order to provide a safe and ideal environment for raising children.

The inmates are currently distributed in rooms equipped with all aids and needs that help them take care of themselves and their children, and one room includes two inmates, and beds for children, with the option of a foster family, and all other needs are available, such as diapers, milk, vaccinations, medical examinations, clothes, and treatment in inpatient clinics. All these services are provided free of charge, in addition to the services that are provided to the mother herself, such as food and drink services.

The report stated that the Abu Dhabi Police provided various means of luxury within the institution’s buildings, in addition to offices, entertainment halls, gyms, and specialized trainers. or if they are busy for any other reason.

Inside the buildings there is an integrated medical clinic that operates around the clock and has partnerships with external hospitals to receive emergency and critical cases. Relationship, and to improve the mental health of the inmates to help them deal with the surrounding circumstances positively, and meet their psychological needs.

Remote trials

The sustainability report stated that, in order to achieve the principle of mutual benefit and cooperation with partners, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command implemented the remote trials project, in connection with the Sharia Judicial Department in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where 42 video communication devices were installed within the correctional and police institutions throughout the emirate, and the project aims to prosecute Inmates without the need to transfer them to the courts. The project contributed to reducing the number of procedures for transferring inmates from 11 procedures to four procedures, and the number of completed trials remotely reached 38,167 trials.