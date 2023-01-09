Of Vera Martinella

Through wireless non-invasive sensors it is possible to choose the most useful therapeutic exercises for each patient. Collaboration between the Friulian hospital and Coni

Not only anti-cancer therapies calibrated on the individual patient, but also a rehabilitation that is designed and adapted to the needs and abilities of the patient. To launch the new project are the specialists of the Oncological Reference Center of Aviano who have developed «Rehabilitation Tailor»an exercise program that, as the name suggests (tailor in English means tailor), are “sewn” to measure person by person thanks to the use of particularly innovative technologies and to a particular team of experts that brings together oncology specialists and sportsmen from CONI.

Personalized rehabilitation program The watchword is "precision": today there are now many drugs available that aim at counteract a specific molecular target, which is known to be responsible for a certain subtype of cancer. Similarly, prevention also aims to be increasingly personalized, taking into account family history or possible hereditary mutations. At Cro di Aviano, in the province of Pordenone, they went one step further by elaborating a program of physical activity and rehabilitation which varies from person to person based on certain parameters. They started from the most common problems: shoulder pain due to surgery for a breast cancer and lymphedema, that disabling pain and swelling in the arm and shoulder that some women feel as a result of the operation, so heavy that it is difficult to perform simple daily activities such as carrying bags or driving. «The personalized rehabilitation program implemented at the Cro provides, for the moment for patients operated on for breast cancer and soon also for patients suffering from myelomato study, through wireless non-invasive sensors (conceptually similar to the electrocardiogram), which muscles are activated during a given movement, how much they are activated and above all when, or their coordination in time and space during exercise – he explains Luca Miceli, Head of Clinical and Experimental Pain Medicine at Cro —. This allows the physiotherapist to choose the most useful therapeutic exercises for the patient in that specific situation, instead of relying only on the type of surgery undergone».

Shoulder pain In Italy they suffer from lymphedema approx 200 thousand people and can appear when lymph nodes have been surgically removed (lymphadenectomy) or undergone radiation therapy. Those who carry out only the sentinel lymph node biopsy have a reduced risk, while the chances increase for those who undergo theremoval of all lymph nodesa radiation treatment on the armpit and for those who are overweight. The lymph that stagnates, giving rise to lymphedema, can form gradually over a few days or even several years after surgery. The most common symptoms are swelling (of the whole arm or parts of it), fullness and heaviness in the affected arm, difficulty raising the arm, stiffness in the shoulder, reduced motor ability or flexibility of the hand or wrist. «It is better to intervene early if even the slightest swelling is noticed – adds Miceli -. The integrated management between the pain specialist and physiotherapist allows, for example in shoulder pain, to relieve it by going to reduce the sensitivity of neighboring nerves using peripheral electrical neuromodulation techniques, instead of resorting to large doses of drugs. This, combined with a computerized assessment of the patient's muscle mass and his levels of strength and resistance, allows the physiotherapist to work not only on the joint part, but also and above all on the patient's muscle, which is essential for correct functional recovery".

Collaboration with Coni Rehabilitation, whether physical or psychological, is a necessity for one in three cancer patients and several studies have shown that it is a decisive step (useful before, during and after oncological therapies) to have a good quality of life. The activities carried out in Aviano are also the result of an agreement between the Cro and the Italian National Olympic Committee (Coni) of Friuli Venezia Giulia, which arises from the integration with the physiotherapist of reference for the project, Dr. Julia Bongiornowho was the world champion in roller speed skating. She is the point of union of the two worlds, health and sport: combining clinical rehabilitation skills with skills as an international athlete, he is able to decline the concept of effort and commitment on both sides to achieve a result that takes time, bringing regional athletes as a stimulus for the institute's patients. «The scientific collaboration, unique of its kind, expects to acquire knowledge on both sides, then bringing the experience gained on athletes in the health rehabilitation fieldsince the technologies used are the same» concludes Miceli.