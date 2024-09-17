Meoqui.- Traffic has been reopened at the intersection that connects the communities of Guadalupe Victoria, Lomas del Consuelo and El Torreón, located on the Meoqui-Julimes highway. This section, which was in considerable deterioration due to the accumulation of rainwater and is heavily used as an agricultural road, has been rehabilitated by paving with hydraulic concrete, a request from residents who use this road daily.

Ulises Escobar, director of Public Works for the municipality, reported that the work was financed with municipal resources: “Mayor Miriam Soto, together with the Sectional President of Guadalupe Victoria, worked to meet this need that was highly requested by the community.”

He added that some final adjustments are still being made before the official handover, which will be led by Mayor Miriam Soto in the coming days. In addition to paving, pipe relocations were carried out by JMAS to prevent flooding during the rainy season.