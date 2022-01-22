Whoever has shown his simpler side without the need for extravagant things like parties or trips is undoubtedly Dorys Garcia, the wife of the singer Regulo Caro and is that she, contrary to the wives of other gruperos, has shown a unique humility for which she is greatly admired by her fans.

If you take a look at her social networks you will see how simple she is when it comes to dressing, although when it comes to a gala where she has to accompany expensive regulation impresses anyone with her good choice where elegance with a flirtatious touch makes her one of the most praised women among viewers.

But without a doubt, simplicity is part of Dorys García’s wardrobe, who loves denim pants and basic blouses, as well as plaid long-sleeved shirts, which look great on her, and she also likes to wear natural makeup as well as hair. straight or collected when she is at home showing that she does not like to be as exuberant as other celebrities.

Despite being a public figure like the interpreter of Pushing the Line, she loves real things and good times, she even has a meditation account called Espacio Sidereal, where she shares breathing techniques, as well as thoughts with which she tries to help people who are going through times of stress of any kind.

Family moments are also very important for her, since she loves being a mother and a wife, she even just shared another anniversary on her social networks next to Regulo Caro, about whom she told a very tender anecdote about the photo where they are seen together. .

“Here I leave you a photo of when the man @regulocaro gave me the ring a day before we were married. I remember that he combined the money with the first touches almost 12 years !!!”, writes the blogger in her publication.

It is worth mentioning that the influencer is also a lover of exercise, so she does not neglect at any time the workouts in the gym where she gives everything to do her routines perfectly and it shows in the fitness body that is loaded.

