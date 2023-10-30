Anyone who wishes to try online gambling must strictly know the regulations and legislation in force in Italy. All for a question of information and awareness, both necessary to be able to play legally and above all safely. This is a topic which, due to its great importance, requires immediate in-depth analysis.

The laws required for online gambling

We begin by specifying that online gambling is absolutely legal in Italy, but that at the same time there are restrictions and guidelines that must be followed. Reference is made specifically to the obligation to play only at digital gaming rooms with ADM authorization (formerly AAMS), i.e. the permit issued by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

There are numerous portals with this authorization, each of which offers different options both in terms of games available and any bonuses. If you are interested, find out more on this blog, where you can find reviews and comparisons of the main online casinos certified by the ADM and therefore authorized by law. There are other details regarding the regulation of online gaming, such as the obligation to pay by bank transfer or check for winnings exceeding 999.99 euros, for a question of clear traceability of the amounts.

Among other things, those who play in a legal casino have the certainty of not having to worry about paying taxes, since they will receive the net amount. On the contrary, the amounts received by playing at unlicensed and foreign online casinos are not taxed upstream, so the player is obliged to declare the amounts won when completing the F24 form (in the Miscellaneous Income section).

The other regulations relating to gambling in Italy

Among the interesting information to report, we also find the law on bookmaker sponsorships and gambling advertising. According to the provisions of the Dignity Decree, the activities of this category (despite being legal) cannot be promoted through the media and other means. For example, just think of the sponsorships on the shirts of football teams, which are no longer practicable, as happened in the past.

Returning to online casinos, it is worth underlining that the ADM carries out a very thorough check on gaming platforms before issuing its license. A check which however does not take place once, but is constantly repeated over time. This means that a gaming portal, after receiving authorization, must continue to guarantee access to the ADM and must obviously continue to comply with the guidelines set by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

At European level, the EU does not yet have a law on online gambling. Each member state is free to set its own guidelines, therefore. This explains why Italian legislation on the subject, for example, differs from that provided by Malta. Finally, the rules imposed by the ADM for the approval of online casinos are among the strictest in the world. In reality this is a positive element for player safety.